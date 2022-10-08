New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.