Nicholas Politis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.70 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of A$117,030.00 ($81,839.16).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.91 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,130.00 ($76,314.69).
- On Thursday, September 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.67 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of A$116,660.00 ($81,580.42).
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.33 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of A$133,300.00 ($93,216.78).
- On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.04 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,390.00 ($91,181.82).
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.24 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,440.00 ($92,615.38).
- On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.92 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,220.00 ($90,363.64).
- On Friday, August 5th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.97 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of A$129,710.00 ($90,706.29).
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.52 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of A$125,240.00 ($87,580.42).
- On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.42 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of A$124,170.00 ($86,832.17).
- On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.47 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of A$124,720.00 ($87,216.78).
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42.
Eagers Automotive Cuts Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Featured Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.