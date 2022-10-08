Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

