Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $461,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.2% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

