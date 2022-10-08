Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

