Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

