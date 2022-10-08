Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

