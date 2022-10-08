Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

