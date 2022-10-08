Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 655.4% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,945 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 200.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

