Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $338.40 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

