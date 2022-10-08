Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

