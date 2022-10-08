Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,285 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

