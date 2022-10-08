Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $419.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.