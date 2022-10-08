Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,929 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

