Pendal Group Ltd Buys 269 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.93.

SBAC stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.99 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.91. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

