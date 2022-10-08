Pendal Group Ltd Buys 5,561 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.