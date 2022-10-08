Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 9,859 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Mosaic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.