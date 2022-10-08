Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 98.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.15. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

