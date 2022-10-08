Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,531 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

