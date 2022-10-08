Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

