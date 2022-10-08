Pendal Group Ltd Has $371,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 414,014 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

