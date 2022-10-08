Pendal Group Ltd Has $385,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 179.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $2,495,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.