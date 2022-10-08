Pendal Group Ltd Has $428,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

