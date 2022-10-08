Pendal Group Ltd Has $429,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.