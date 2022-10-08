Pendal Group Ltd Has $571,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $223.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

