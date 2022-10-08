Pendal Group Ltd Has $634,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.0 %

ORLY opened at $710.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $712.19 and its 200-day moving average is $675.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

