Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

