Pendal Group Ltd Invests $447,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

