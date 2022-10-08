Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

