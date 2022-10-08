Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

