Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $395,000 Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

First Busey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.69 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

