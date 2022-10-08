Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.92 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.