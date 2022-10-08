Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Masimo by 4.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Masimo Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.