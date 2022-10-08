Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

