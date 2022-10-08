Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

