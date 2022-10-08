Pendal Group Ltd Sells 12,034 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.