Pendal Group Ltd Sells 17,375 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.