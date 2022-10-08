Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,139 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

EA stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

