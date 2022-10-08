Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,359 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equitable by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 8.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 471,163 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.15 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

