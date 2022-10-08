Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,923 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

EFX opened at $168.82 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

