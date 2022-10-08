Pendal Group Ltd Sells 49 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

