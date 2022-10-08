Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,002 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.39.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.0 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

