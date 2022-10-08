Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,874 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.