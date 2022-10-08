Pendal Group Ltd Sells 83,830 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,830 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

