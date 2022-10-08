Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,151 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1,241.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 65.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 70.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

