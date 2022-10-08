Pendal Group Ltd Sells 927 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,462,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.