Pendal Group Ltd Takes $368,000 Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

