Pendal Group Ltd Takes $465,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

