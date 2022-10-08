Pendal Group Ltd Takes $512,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

