Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $52.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

